In Memoriam



William Templeton Thorn III



April 17, 1977-May 3, 2008



His Earthly voice fell silent



on this date in 2008.



The silence of his absence



is so cruel and so loud.



Loving and missing him



will have an end



when we can be together again.



Until then we remain



missing him always



and loving him forever.



His Family



