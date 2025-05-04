Thorn, William Templeton

William Templeton Thorn III

April 17, 1977 - May 3, 2008

He grew from a little boy to a man so quickly. His was a clear voice, unmistakably opinionated. He was worldly wise, knowing, growing, still evolving to be the man he would become. He was witty and teasing, and laughing and nurturing and choosing a life of love and caring and adventure. He wanted to experience the world not just watch or read about it. He valued working hard. He valued playing hard, too. He made his Mom and Dad and Sisters and extended family so proud. Gone too soon from us.

Missing and Loving him still,

The Thorn Family

