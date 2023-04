Birthday Memoriam



William Templeton Thorn III



Apr 17, 1977-May 3, 2008



Today would be his birthday,



31 would be his last.



No more "future" just a "past".



A son, a brother, a husband, a friend.



He had goodness and worth



But then left this earth.



We celebrate his life and birth.



Missing and loving him still.



Happy Birthday to our beloved Bill.



From his family