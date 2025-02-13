Thompson, Shawn

Shawn L. Thompson Sr., age 55. Sunrise February 11, 1969 and Sunset February 6, 2025. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the Service which is at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD CHAPEL, 823 S. Yellow Springs St, Springfield, OH. To order flowers, view the video tribute, and offer condolences to the Thompson Family, visit http://www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Arrangements entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel

