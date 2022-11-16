THOMPSON, Michael G.



Age 79, of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. Mike was born October 24, 1943, to Benjamin and Dorothy (Morey) Thompson. A graduate of Kiser High School in 1962, he worked as a skilled machinist for Delco, retiring from GM. After retirement, Mike worked for Day-Tec. He loved to hunt and fish, and his special fishing spot in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Through the years, Mike coached softball and was involved in pee-wee football. He cheered on the Reds, Cleveland Browns, and OSU every chance he got. Mike also enjoyed poker games with his friends. He was a loving husband and a great father. Mike will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Donna. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Marilyn; son, Mike Jr.; and best friend, Jerry Swigart. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday, November 18 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00pm. Mike will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to The American Heart Association or LifePointe Church, 4555 Marshall Rd., Dayton, OH 45429. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com