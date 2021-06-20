THOMPSON, Marjorie

THOMPSON,



Rev. Dr. Marjorie A.B.



Age 90, formerly of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021 following a brief illness.



Marjorie was committed to the pursuit of education. She earned her B.A. from Miami University in 1962, her M.A. from Morehead State in 1972, and her D.A. from Carnegie-Mellon in 1983. Marjorie spent 34 years as an educator. 30 of those years were spent teaching at Sinclair Community College where she sat as Chairperson for the English Department. She was also the director of the Miami Valley Area Writing Project for 6 years, and served as a docent for the Dayton Art Institute for over 20 years. Marjorie pursued a calling in ministry as a Methodist pastor starting in 1992, earning her M.A. from United Theological in 1996. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed by all the family and friends she leaves behind.



She is preceded in death by her husband, C. Shelton Thompson; father, David Bates; mother, Mamie (Harry)



Ballard; son, Matthew S. Thompson; 2 sons-in-law, Thomas Trishman, John Sedlock; 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.



Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Marjory Trishman, Ruth (Jim) Rainsburg; son, Thomas (Marie) Thompson; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 1pm, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. The internment will follow at Mote Cemetery.



Family will receive guests on Wednesday, at the funeral home, from 10am-1pm leading into the funeral services.



Donations in her memory can be made to either the Dayton Art Institute or The Dayton Philharmonics. Email condolences may be sent by going online to



www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com