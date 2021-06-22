THOMPSON, Louis E.



Age 84, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. He married Vena



Thompson in 1976 and she



preceded him in death in 2008. He married Janet Thompson in 2019 and she survives him. Mr. Thompson is also survived by several children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in North Monroe Cemetery with Pastor Todd Wallen, officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



