Thompson, Lloyd Theodore "Ted"



Lloyd Theodore Thompson "Ted", 89, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 28th, 1936, the son of Rev. James Boyd and Elizabeth H. (Smedley) Thompson.



Ted is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carol A. (Thomas) Thompson; two children: Lloyd K. "Kevin" Thompson (Nicki) and Kimberly A. Gosney (Darren); a sister, Marcella Sybolt; four grandchildren: Kristina Gosney, Kyle Gosney, David Gosney and Grant Thompson and many nieces, nephews and friends.Ted is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Robert Thompson, William Thompson and Walter Thompson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 15th from 2-4 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be on Monday, June 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Education Scholarship Fund at Rocky Point Chapel, continuing Ted's legacy of faith and giving. Visit www.littletonandrue.com to leave online expressions of sympathy.





