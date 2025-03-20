Thompson, Jonathan "Big John"



Jonathan Luther Thompson, affectionately known as "Big John" or "Little Joe", age 47, of Oxford, Ohio, and alumni of Princeton High School, passed away on March 13, 2025. John was born in Cincinnati and raised in Glendale, OH. In his adult life, he called Hamilton and Oxford, Ohio home. John's radiant smile and infectious laughter lit up every room. His quick wit and love for storytelling brought joy and connection to all who crossed his path. John suffered many challenging health issues in recent years, but found respite in recounting stories from his life, the friendships he had made, and sharing laughter in the face of adversity.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 22nd, at 11:00 AM at Payne Chapel AME Church, 320 S Front St, Hamilton, OH. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM. The Repast immediately follows the funeral at the Miami Hamilton Regional-Harry T. Wilkes Conference Center, 1601 University Blvd, Hamilton, OH. This will transition to a Celebration of Life at 2:30 PM and run to 6:00 PM. In the "Big J" spirit, the family requests that friends drop-in and come-as-they-are to "cut-up" and share music, food and memories. John is survived by his wife of 14 years Missy (Barger) Thompson; his sons, Aivry and Korren Thompson, and Jason Moeller; his stepson, Devante White; his mother, Flossie Thompson; and his siblings, Sammy and Maya Thompson. John was preceded in death by his father, Joseph D. Thompson Jr. Remembrances can be sent immediately to Payne Chapel, or later to 707 Carter Court, Oxford OH, 45056. Professional Services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.



