THOMPSON, Jerry



Age 61, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 9, 1961, to Elihu and Virginia (Napier) Thompson. He was employed at the time of his passing at M. Bohlke Corp for 35 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #36 in Hamilton, Ohio. One of his favorite things to do was to line dance. Jerry leaves behind his precious girls, Tessa (Semaj Rohn) Ehrsam, Abby (George Everage) Parks, Sarah Thompson, Rebecca Thompson; his sister, Barbara Sue Lainhart; and his grandchildren, Jaden and P.J. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elihu and Virginia. Services in the care of Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Visitation will be Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy maybe be shared with the Thompson family at: www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

