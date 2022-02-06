THOMPSON, James E.



The City of Dayton, Ohio, lost one of its "hidden gems" on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Mr. James E. Thompson passed away a few months after the lost of his beloved wife, Mrs. Sue J. Thompson. James had several contributions to our world of music by sharing his musical talent of playing both guitar and piano. James was a musical genius as he started playing at three and learned a 2nd instrument at 5 years of age. James played for 3 churches on Sundays, the pipe organ. He played for several Presidents, governors and with many musical greats, such as Louis Armstrong and Arthur Prysock to name a few. He worked for Hal Gilliam & Fords for over 50 years before his retirement. James attended College Hill Community Church for years and was very close to ministry. He utilized his musical skills and played both guitar and piano at services. He and his wife Sue were high supporters of their church functions at College Hill Community Church. His siblings that had preceded in death were, Albert E. Thompson, Lola (Thompson) Smith, Clifford E. Thompson, Elwood Thompson, Arlo Thompson, Pauline (Thompson) Stockton, Jesse Thompson, Ralph (Thompson)



Aikens and surviving brother Charles Thompson. He was preceded in death by his wives Sue J. (Viney-Bolden) Thompson, Mildred (Scott) Thompson, Lillian (Roden) Thompson,



Elizabeth (Waters) Thompson. Children preceded in death were James E. Thompson, Lawrence Thompson, Judith



Thompson (Fairley). Surviving children are Donald L. Thompson of Columbus, Ohio and Marlene (Thompson) Bansa of Chicago, Il. James Thompson has 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 26 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 1 grandchild, 1 great grandchild and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mr. Thompson also had 22 nieces and nephews. Mr. James E. Thompson will be missed by many and was loved by his community. He always had some of the church members, neighbors or family members at his house weekly. His loyalty and compassion for music will be greatly missed. The funeral will be held at College Hill Community Church at 1357 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio officiated by Rev Dr. Merritt-Worthen at Saturday, February 12, 2022, viewing 10:00 a.m. and funeral 11:00 a.m. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, OH.

