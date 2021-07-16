THOMPSON, Dwight C.



Age 87 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Dwight retired from NCR where he had worked for 42 years as an auditor. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and was a longtime member of the Salem Church of God in Clayton. Dwight is survived by his wife of 63 years: Barbara



(Housekeeper) Thompson, daughters: Lori (Gary) Combs of Greenville, Stacie (Chuck) Roberts of TX, grandchildren: Aerin



(Marcus) Combs, Ashley (Blake) Chivington, Colin Roberts, and Ross (Laura Kelley) Roberts, great-grandchildren: Ashton and Avery Combs, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and five brothers. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment with military honors will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. For additional obituary information, to leave online condolences or view the webcast of the services, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

