Thompson, Carol

Thompson, Rev. Carol A.



Rev. Carol A. Thompson, age 83, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, June 26, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.



