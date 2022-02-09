THOMAS, William Lloyd



Age 101 of West Chester, OH, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Landing of Lost Cove Nursing Home in Mason, OH. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY, on May 21, 1920, the son of the late Hugh and Priscilla (Proctor) Thomas. On April 15, 1950, in Somerset, KY, he married Wilmoth Durene Alexander. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Durene; son, Gary



(Patty) Thomas; grandson,



Marty Baker (Teresa); granddaughter, Julie (Bob) Massong; 3 great-grandsons, Brandon Newton, Cody Baker (Tarren), and Caden Baker; and his great-great-granddaughter, Brixxly



Baker. Lloyd was preceded in death by brother, Charles, and 5 sisters, Merna, Irene, Margaret, Helen, and Mary Ellen.



Lloyd was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army (1941-1945) and was stationed overseas in Europe. He retired from the General Electric Company (Evendale, OH) and was previously employed at Baldwin Piano Company (Cincinnati, OH). Lloyd was one of the founding members of the West Mason Church of Christ.



Visitation will be 12-1 pm, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. A funeral service will begin at 1 pm following the visitation at the funeral home. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at



www.MRFH.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lloyd's honor are suggested to West Mason Church of Christ, 6800 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040.

