Thomas Whalen

Whalen, Thomas E.



WHALEN, Thomas Edward, age 90, of Centerville passed away on March 11, 2026. He was born on March 20, 1935 in Springfield, MA to parents Joseph and Bernice Whalen. Tom worked as an accountant at EG&G Mound for 33 years. For many years, Tom and his late wife Jean were members of Church of the Incarnation. Tom is survived by his children Ken (Vonda) Whalen of Chicago, IL, Cindy (Matt) Trimeloni of Centerville, OH, Jim (Stacy) Whalen of Grand Rapids, MI, Bob (Mary) Whalen of Cresskill, NJ, and Dan (Honey) Whalen of Gahanna, OH; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm on Friday, March 20th at Routsong Funeral Home (81 N. Main Street, Centerville), with a service to follow immediately after. Tom will be buried with his beloved wife Jean at Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



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