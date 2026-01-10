Thomas Sturwold

Sturwold, Thomas



Thomas J. Sturwold age 67, of Collegeville, PA died on Sunday, January 4, 2026 in Chester County Hospital, West Chester, PA. He was born on December 13, 1958 in Sidney, Ohio to the late Ralph & Mary Ann (Barlage) Sturwold. He married Jacqueline E. Wooddell on September 13, 1986 and she survives in Collegeville, PA. He is also survived by a sister Karen Sturwold-Kuntz, Beavercreek, her children Denise & Taylor Lee, Brad Kuntz, brother Mark & Debbie Sturwold, Sidney, their children, Danielle & Andrew Dreier, Lindsey Sturwold, in-laws: Margaret Kern, Naples FL, Michael & Sharon Wooddell, Sidney and their children Jennifer Dahlgren, Kevin & Vanessa Wooddell, John & Debbie Wooddell, Sidney and their children Julie & Courtney Vernon, Kyle & Nicole Wooddell. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Randy Sturwold, parents-in-law Frank & Imojean (Heckler) Wooddell and brother-in-law George Kern. Tom was a member of St. Eleanor Catholic Church, Collegeville, PA, where he was a member of the Wednesday evening rosary, attended daily Mass with Jacqueline and the Divine Mercy Chaplet on Thursdays. He was a founding member of the Eucharistic Army Apostlet founded by Fr. Onyeabor who will celebrate his mass. He was a 1977 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, 1981 graduate of Wright State University and a 1983 master's degree from Wright State University. He was a member of the Fort Loramie Sons of the American Legion. Tom loved his career in General Management in the manufacturing of the package and label industry, where he earned many top awards for his work. Tom's second passion after manufacturing was the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes Football, and Cincinnati Reds Baseball. No matter what state they lived in (7 of them) they managed to fly or drive to one of each every year. Tom enjoyed golf and traveling. Tom met Jacqueline at the Yorkshire Goat Farmer dance in 1981 and knew immediately upon meeting that they were going to spend their lives together. Ever since that day they have spent time together, Tom waited until Jacqueline graduated from University of Dayton to marry her. Together their priorities were God, family, country and then work. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Ohio with Fr. Onyeabor celebrant. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 from 4 to 7 PM and on Wednesday, January 14 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Mercy Chapel of the Family, 110A Baltimore Pike #604, Springfield, PA 19064. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com