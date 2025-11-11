Thomas Speck

Speck, Rev. Thomas C. "Tom"



Rev. Thomas "Tom" C. Speck, age 89, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025, with his family by his side. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years: Joyce (Gibson) Speck, children: Denise (Mark) Hays, Ron (Cindy) Speck, & Joe (Tricia) Speck, grandchildren: Amber (David) Morris, Joseph (Logan) Speck, Sam Speck, Wes (Taylor) Speck, great grandchildren: Jaiden, Konnor, Koen, Wyatt, & Gatlyn, sister: Jessie (Dean) Bushnell, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his grandson: Ben Hays, and brothers: Grover, Marion, & Lee Speck. A Service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday from 2:00 pm until the time of his service. A Graveside Service will take place at the convenience of the family at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com