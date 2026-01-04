Thomas Smith

Smith, Thomas V.



Thomas V. Smith age 92 of Fairfield passed away Thursday January 1, 2026. He was born in Mt. Healthy, Ohio to the late Harry and Hazel (Adams) Smith. Thomas loved golf and in 2008 won the senior men's golf tournament in Fairfield, he was a bible study leader, a basketball coach and a manager for little league. He retired as an accountant after 30 years from Armco. Thomas is survived by his wife of 71 years Jane Smith (Bruder); his sons Greg and Geoff (Debbie) Smith; his grandchildren Cory (Karen) Smith and Amanda (Mark) Hess; and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Rolling Hills Baptist Church 5742 Pleasant Ave Fairfield, OH 45014 Saturday January 10, 2026 from 1:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00PM with Pastor Daniel Keaton officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



