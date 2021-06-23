THOMAS, ROSE

THOMAS (Safrany),



Rose Madeline "Rosie"



Rose "Rosie" Madeline Thomas (Safrany) died peacefully at Dayspring of Miami Valley in Fairborn, OH, on June 20, 2021, at the age of 91. Rose is survived by her only child, daughter, Susan (Orville) Walters of Dayton, OH. She was a sister-in-law and aunt to family in FL, PA, TN and NY. She is also survived by her grandcat, Lovie. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew (Andre') and Helen (Kalamar) Safrany of Dayton; beloved husband, Albert Edwin Windsor Thomas also of Dayton; sister, Amelia Mercs; brother-in-law Ernest; and nephew, David all formerly of Dayton. Rose was born on February 21, 1930, in Dayton, OH, to Andrew and Helen Safrany. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948 and shortly thereafter worked as a switchboard telephone operator at Ohio Bell in Dayton. She met her loving husband on a blind date and was married in 1952. Within a few years the couple welcomed their only child, Susan Annette. Rose was active at the Hungarian E&R Church (now known as the Old Troy Pike Community Church). She was accomplished at making Csiga noodles, and famous for her delicious Hungarian cabbage rolls and pastries! She and her husband made trips to England and Hawaii. She also loved to spend Christmas at the Greenbrier in White Sulfur Springs, WV; day trips to the Longaberger Homestead in Dresden, OH; and Put-In-Bay, OH. She also enjoyed wacky trips to Hagerstown, MD, to visit in-laws! She attended Holy Name Catholic Church and school as a child and became a dedicated member of Grace United Methodist Church shortly after her marriage. The family will receive guests at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415 on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:00 am at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rose's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Tenth Life (a no kill shelter for cats), PO BOX 178, Alpha, OH 45301 or a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Dayspring of Miami Valley for their loving support during her journey.

