Thomas, Robert E. "Bob"



With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our father Bob, age 81, of Kettering, passed at home on 2/26/2024. He was proceeded in death by his parents Lloyd "Jess" and Amanda Thomas (Griffin). Through his dedicated 40 years at Chrysler, Bob earned a reputation for being hard-working and reliable before retiring at 63. In honoring Bob's life and legacy, let us join to remember a man whose presence brightened our lives and whose memory will live on in our hearts. Visitation and service to follow will be held at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel on 3/6/24 from 10am-12pm. Please visit Routsong.com for full obituary.



