Thomas, Ophelia



Ophelia Thomas, age 94, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Funeral services 11 am Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



