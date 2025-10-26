Thomas Myers

Myers, Thomas J.



Myers, Thomas J. "Tom", 87, of Granville, passed away Monday, October 13, 2025, at Middleton Senior Living in Granville. Tom was born February 21, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Alonzo and Mary (Fisher) Myers. He retired from Navistar and was a longtime member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include four children, Kelly (Peter) Levy, Patrick (Marcy) Myers, Kristen (Chad) Bortle and Danny Myers; grandchildren, Isabella, AJ, Jack, Seth (Stella), Adam (Ashley), Leah (David), Drake, Darcy; and a great grandson, Linus. He was also blessed with the companionship of Sarah "Sally" Jeffers, a cherished friend and partner who brought love and joy and companionship in his last five years in Granville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judie; a son, Thomas "Tony" Myers; siblings, Mary Lou Shirey and William "Billy" Myers; and two stepbrothers, Joseph Trainer and James Trainer. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Alzheimer's Association.



