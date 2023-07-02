Thomas, Michael L.



Mike, age 74 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Sunday 6/18/23 @ Alta Mesa Health & Rehab in Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd "Jess" & Amanda (Griffin) Thomas. He was a Retired U.S. Air Force Veteran with 20 years of service. Survived by brothers Robert, Roger (Jan), sister Linda, Aunt Janet (John), numerous nieces & nephews. His family would like to thank the Alta Mesa Health & Rehab for their kind & caring treatment of Mike while under their care. "Thank you!" And many "thanks" to Aunt Janet, Uncle John, Brother Roger and Nephew Ryan for all their help. "Thank you!" The family is honoring Mike's wishes to be cremated with no public service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com