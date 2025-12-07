Thomas King

King, Thomas



Age 85, passed departed this life on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his three children, David Starks, JaBarr Lasley-King, Shani (Andre) Lasley-Dortch and many other loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Service to follow 1 PM Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



