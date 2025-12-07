Thomas King

King, Thomas
Age 85, passed departed this life on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his three children, David Starks, JaBarr Lasley-King, Shani (Andre) Lasley-Dortch and many other loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Service to follow 1 PM Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral