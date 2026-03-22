Thomas Kenney

Kenney, Thomas and Elizabeth



age 97, and age 94, of Dayton, OH, passed away on November 21, 2025, and January 24, 2026, respectively. Inseparable in life for 71 years, they are now at peace together. They are survived by their three children, Brad (Teresa), Greg (Lynn), and Beth, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and dear friends Sheldon and Ann Berger. Visitation at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie, Vandalia, OH, on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A joint memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pink Ribbon Good, 350 Huls Drive, Dayton, OH 45315. See full obituaries at https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/



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