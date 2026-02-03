Thomas Houk Jr.

Houk, Jr., Thomas William "Bill"



Thomas William (Bill) Houk, Jr. (81) passed peacefully on Friday, January 30th, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Bill was a member of the Miami University physics department faculty for 39 years, serving as a department chair, distinguished teacher, and a leader on University Senate. He was also a leader and beloved member of the Oxford Planning Commission, Kiwanis Club and member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Bill loved his time officiating swimming throughout the tristate area and nation with USA Swimming, the Ohio High School Athletics Association, and NCAA intercollegiate athletics. Above all else, Bill loved his family and time spent with friends. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Sue, children Andrea (Andi), Kathryn (Katie), Ronald (Ron) and Jessica (nee Young), and granddaughter Ainsley; along with loving nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, and former students. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 4, 2026 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at Paul R Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056 with a funeral service to follow at 3:00pm. A celebration of life is planned for late spring. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



