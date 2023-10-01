Thomas, Herbert Lee



Age 88 of Dayton, OH passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Services will be held on October 7, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45424. Visitation will be from 9:30am to 10:30am with service immediately following. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Tipp City, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com