Thomas Hand

Photo of Thomas Hand

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Thomas Hand
Obituaries
6 hours ago
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Hand, Thomas Joseph

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Joseph Hand, born May 28, 1949. He was 76 years old, and a lifelong native of Dayton.

Tom graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School, and the University of Dayton. His career took many paths, but he spoke mostly of his time with the Dayton Fire Department.

Tom was with the department from 1985 to 2001 in the Building Services Section, and was Support Services Supervisor.

Tom passed peacefully at Traditions of Lebanon, Lebanon, Ohio on March 2, 2026.

A celebration of his life will be held on April 11, 2026 at Schlientz & Moore Funeral home, 1632 Wayne Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45410, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Township, Ohio 45458

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home - Dayton

1632 Wayne Avenue

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.schlientzandmoore.com

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