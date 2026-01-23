Thomas Flack

Flack, Thomas Delmer "Junior"



Thomas Delmer "Junior" Flack, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. He was born on April 19, 1955, in Springfield, the son of the late Thomas B. and Gladys (Deal) Flack. Junior lived a simple, carefree life, one he truly enjoyed. He found happiness in fishing, visiting with others, and spending time in conversation. He asked for little and never wanted to be a burden to anyone. His quiet kindness and easygoing personality made him known and remembered wherever he went. Junior had a way of making people feel comfortable, and his presence was always genuine. He is survived by his siblings, Linda Craycraft, Joanne Carter, Judy Hill, Kathy (Eric) Brugger, Jim Flack, Larry Flack, and Esther Brumfield, along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his siblings, Lucille Rice, Betty Nickell, and Charles Robert Flack. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in The Landing at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers at Arbors of Springfield and the Springfield Regional Cancer Center for the care and compassion shown to Junior. For more information visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com