Thomas, Donna

Thomas (Stanley), Donna Anne



January 18, 1928 -



August 24, 2023



Donna Anne Stanley Thomas, 95, of Indianapolis, Indiana died peacefully on August 24, 2023, after a long life of faithfully serving her Lord. She was a courageous woman of faith who went to great lengths to share the good news of Jesus Christ. As the co-founder, along with her husband, and CEO of Project Partner With Christ and Christian Vision Ministries, she inspired, mentored and enabled Christian leaders around the world reaching and discipling hundreds of thousands of people for Christ.



Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Thomas, her parents, Hazel Bynum Stanley and Charles Roy Stanley, her brother Charles Roy Stanley II, and her great granddaughter, Olivia Peterson. She is survived by three sons, Charles Mark (m. Susan), Paul Stanley (m. Dawn), and John David, (m. Nancy) with nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Memorial Services: Ohio - Friday, October 27, 2023. Visitation 11:00am-1:00pm EST, Memorial Service at 1:00pm, Breitenbach/Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio, 513-423-9443; www.breitenbach-anderson.com.



Indiana - Saturday, October 28, 2023, Visitation 9:30am to 11:00am EST, Memorial Service at 11:00am, Church At The Crossing, 9111 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, www.golove.org. October 28 Memorial Service Live video streaming at 11:00am EST via this link:



https://boxcast.tv/view/memorial-service-



xao1fswlstnqlywmmntl



The Donna Thomas Memorial Fund, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your honoring Donna with a memorial contribution to Project Partner. For more information on the Memorial Fund and history of the ministry, visit



www.projectpartner.org



For full obituary please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com



