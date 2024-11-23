Thomas, Carmen

Thomas (Mazzaglia), Carmen



Carmen Mazzaglia Thomas, 94, Enon OH: born 2/14/30 passed away on 6 Nov 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Born to Alfio Mazzaglia and Nunziatina Fiorenza in Pedara, Italy. Predeceased by husband of 41 years, USAF Sgt William H Thomas Jr, and her two brothers, Salvatore and Bruno. Carmen is survived by her son William (Karen - Kelly, Jeremy, Jason (deceased) of Great Falls MT; Donald (Lori - Allison (Matt), Nicole, Heather) of Beavercreek OH; daughter Joy Wright (Mike - William, Amanda) of Enon OH; very special niece Elizabeth Zolkosky; loving friends and family all over the world.



Funeral Mass: St. Helen Parish, 5086 Burkhardt Rd, Riverside OH 45431- 11/25/2024, 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton is preferred.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com