Thomas Carlisle

Carlisle, Thomas M.



Thomas "Tom" M. Carlisle, age 79, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2026. He was born on February 18, 1947, to the late Edward and Ruth (Dunetty) Carlisle in Springfield, Ohio. Tom was an Industrial Engineering and Technology Professor at Sinclair Community College for more than 35 years before he retired. He was a member at Precious Blood Catholic Church for many years. He enjoyed building model airplanes, particularly military aviation, watching WWII documentaries, and reading science fiction or political novels. Above all, Tom was a faithful man who loved his family. Tom is survived by his sons: Chris (Amy) Carlisle, & Pat (Diana) Carlisle, grandchildren: Andrew, Pudge, Braidan, Megan, & Daniel Carlisle, along with many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years: Elaine (Muhlenkamp) Carlisle, sons: Andrew and Daniel Carlisle, brother: Don Carlisle, and sister: Mary Charlene (Marge Otteson) Carlisle. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 16, 2026 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery (1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409) In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Daniel Carlisle Academic & Football Scholarship Fund C/O Northmont Education Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



