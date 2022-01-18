THOMAS, BESSIE

THOMAS (Seremetis),



Bessie S.



Age 100, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Bessie was the Owner/Operator of Golden Nugget Pancake House and a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve W.; and daughter, Eugenia S. "Genie". Bessie is survived by her daughters, Stephanie S. Thomas, Alexandra S. Thomas and Anastasia "Stacey" (Pantelis) Frangomichalos; sons, Gregory Thomas, and William S. (Julia) Thomas; brother, Nicholas G. Seremetis; grandchildren, Steven G. (Tracee), Jonathan G. and Stephanie G. Thomas, Michael P. and Alexandra P. Frangomichalos; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Charlotte and Alethea; granddog, Lexi and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Thursday, January 20, 2022, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 AM until service time at the church. Masks required. A traditional mercy meal will be held at the church community center after the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Bessie's memory. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany Lutheran Village and The Hospice of Dayton for the loving care they provided to Bessie. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

