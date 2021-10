THOMAS-BANJOKO, Nervine R.



Born in Dayton, OH, passed away October 3, 2021. Service will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196



Hawthorne Street, Dayton, OH 45402. Visitation at 10:30am and service at 11:30am, and



interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to the W.E. Lusain Funeral and Crematory.