Thomas Ashton

Ashton, Thomas Edward



Thomas E Ashton age 88 of Gallatin TN , formerly of Cleveland OH, Englewood OH, Burnsville MINN, passed away February 11, 2026 in Gallatin TN of natural causes. Tom was born in Steubenville OH on January 20, 1938 to James and Pearl Ashton, who both preceded him in death. Tom was a proud veteran of the Ohio National Guard and was active in his church, volunteered for St Vincent DePaul and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing with his family and was a dedicated Scoutmaster of Troop 246 based in Englewood OH for a number of years. Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years Rosemary, his four sons Tim (Gayle) Ashton, Tom (Linda) Ashton, Ted (Nikki) Ashton and Todd (Kristy) Ashton, along with his grandchildren Alex, Tori, Brandon, Drew, Abby, Sammi, Brendan, Breanne, Taylor, Grace, and James Ashton. Great grandchildren Summer, Sylas, Waylon, Westin, Wrenley, Tate and Lennon, who he loved and adored. Dad, you will be missed until we meet again. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady Of The Lake Catholic Church, Hendersonville, Tn on Saturday March 14 with visitation @ 1 pm followed by a Mass of Christian burial @ 2 pm with luncheon to follow at the church. Arrangements by Family Heritage Funeral Home 100 Albert Gallatin Ave, Gallatin Tn.



