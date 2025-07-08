Thoma, Judith A. "Judie"



Age 86, passed away Friday, July 4, 2025. Judie was born to the late Kenneth and Ruth Wilkie in Chillicothe, Ohio. Her family then moved to Dayton where she married and raised her family. After over 30 years of service as an RN, she retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton and moved to Lake Lure, North Carolina, where she and her husband Bud enjoyed boating, golfing, playing cards, and socializing with friends. She was a faithful catholic and attended St. Luke Catholic Church when she moved back to Dayton. She moved to Cincinnati 2 years ago to be closer to family. She enjoyed word games, puzzles, having fun, and was known for her happy crooked smile and sharp wit. Judie was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Bud" Thoma, and sisters Ruth Staeuble and Barbara Schultz. Judie is survived by her 5 children: Pam (Tony) White, Cynthia Sine, Doug (Debbie) Thoma, Steve (Codie) Thoma, and Amy (Gary) Wiles; 12 grandchildren: Jillian and Rob Bisson, Courtney and Steve Gouveia, Alec Sine; Adam and Jenna Thoma, Andrew Thoma, and Abbey and McPherson Altom; Michaela, Meredith, and Maddie Thoma; Nicolas, Rachel, and Sam Wiles; 6 great-grandchildren: Roland and Evangeline Altom, Jace and Jackson Thoma, Callie and Myla Gouveia, and brothers-in-law Michael Staeuble and Robert Thoma. Family will receive friends at St. Luke Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 AM Monday, July 14, 2025 with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 AM. Fr. Uriel Santos celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or Susan G. Komen. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek.



