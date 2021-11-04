THIE, Ronald Carl



Age 89, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, in 1932 to the late



William and Myrtle Thie. Ron graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1950, where he lettered in swimming and



football. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1954, where he studied Economics and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Ron married Jean Young, and after working in retail market research and computer



development, was hired by NCR to help develop the first point of sale device. He retired from NCR and began software



consulting. Along with raising four children, Ron was an



active member in Normandy Church, serving many years as a trustee and choir member. He worked tirelessly to maintain the church property. Ron also served on the board of trustees at United Theological Seminary. He enjoyed golf and taking vacations with friends and family, especially at Torch Lake, MI. He is preceded in death by his son, Bill; brothers, Howard and Paul; and sister, Sharon. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; daughter-in-law, Sue; daughter, Melissa (Rick); sons, Brad (Debbie), Brian (Donna); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Dick), and Sandra (Wally). Memorial service to be held at Normandy church January 8th at 11am. Burial will be at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Normandy Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or United Theological Seminary, 4501 Denlinger Road, Dayton, OH 45426. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

