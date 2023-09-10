Thesing, Jr. , Dr. Paul F.



Dr. Paul F. Thesing, Jr. of Dayton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 30, at the age of 87. He was born on March 30, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Paul and Rosemary Thesing. Paul was the third of four children, including Mary, William, and James. After their father was transferred to Dayton, his education began at Holy Angels parish church and the Latin School in downtown Dayton. He graduated from Chaminade Catholic High School in three years due to his Latin School education. In 1954 he began his college years at the University of Dayton, where he met his beloved wife, Ann Louise Von Kaenel. They were married in 1958. Paul and Ann temporarily lived in Milwaukee, WI until his graduation from Marquette Medical School in 1961.They ultimately moved back to permanently settle in Dayton, Ohio where Paul completed his residency at St. Elizabeth Hospital and began more than 35 years of family practice. During the Vietnam War in the early to mid-60s he was also a reserve member of the National Guard. Upon his retirement, he and Ann spent many wonderful years wintering in Palm Springs, California and Naples, Florida. During their 63 years of marriage, he was a loving father to Paul III (Robert Hani), Michael (Melinda), Lori Burgess (Dean), Christopher (Trace Jurica) and David (Sonya). He was proud of his grandchildren, Ashley Conley (Kory), Chelsey Burgess, Michael, Jr., Jonathan, Maxwell, and Garrett. His great-grandson Beckham Conley also brought him much joy.



Paul was a well-known family doctor and partner of Beavertown Clinic. In the early years of his practice, delivering babies was a highlight of his career. In later years known as Doc Thesing, his medical expertise also benefited the Archbishop Alter High School Soccer Team as he served as team physician in the late 1980s. Over the years he played tennis and countless rounds of golf with friends and family in Ohio, California, and Florida. An avid sports fan, he was also an enthusiastic member of the Dayton Agonis Club and looked forward to attending the Bob Hope Classic Golf Tournament in Palm Springs, CA for many years. Paul and Ann had many wonderful travels across the country and around the world and loved sharing new places with their children. The family home was the site of many celebrations, often around the backyard swimming pool that Paul always made sure was ready for his children and grandchildren to enjoy.



Paul was preceded in death by his wife Ann, parents, and brother William. Affectionately nicknamed "Barney," he will be deeply missed by his adoring children, grandchildren, great-grandson, siblings, nieces and nephews, and friends and family near and far.



The family will receive visitors at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. Arrangements are being entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home. If you would like to make a charitable contribution in Paul's memory, please consider Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 7575 Paragon Road, Dayton, OH 45459.



