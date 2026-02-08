Theodore Sharp Sr.

Photo of Theodore Sharp Sr.

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Theodore Sharp Sr.
Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

Sharp Sr, Theodore James "Ted"

Age 92, departed this earth to his heavenly home on January 28, 2026. Homegoing Service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Everett Adams
2
Daniel Armstrong
3
Patricia Bogue
4
Billy Henderson
5
Sandra Howard