Theodore Fields

Theodore C. Fields of Pflugerville, Texas, formerly of Clayton, Ohio, passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at Brodie Ranch Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center after a brief stay. Ted was born in Danville, Kentucky to Theodore William Fields (Navy Veteran) and Ms. Charles Irvan Moran Fields. He grew up with one brother, George G. Fields. Ted graduated from Bate High School, where he was active in many Civic and Social School activities.



Theodore C. Fields graduated from Kentucky State University as a History Major and Social Work Minor. He was inducted into the US Army and served from 1967 to 1969, receiving honorable discharge. He earned a Master of Science Degree from Central Michigan, and a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Dayton.



Ted worked as a Manager of the Social Service Department in Montgomery County Court of Domestic Relations with over 35 years of service.



He was actively involved in his church at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. in Dayton, Ohio, for many years until his illness; he was a member and Past president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Harmony Lodge, Past president of Dayton Chapter of Kentucky State Alumni Association, member of many other Civic organizations.



Theodore was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Charles Irvan Fields; his father, Theodore William Fields; brother, George G. Fields.



Ted is survived by his wife, Arlevia Kim Fields; sons, Derek A. Fields (Kathi McAdoo), Theodore P. Fields (Resha McClendon), Tyree L. Fields (Deborah Allen). Five grandchildren, Lauren Fields, Dekara Fields, Cadira Fields, Connor Fields, and Derek A. Fields, Jr. and one great-daughter, Ka'lori Rose Owens.



The family would like to thank all the hospital and nursing home caregivers for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in his final days.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 11 from 5:00-7:00pm at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 145001 N IH 35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 am at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Central Texas State Veterans' Cemetery in Killeen, Texas at a later date. To leave tributes, visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com



