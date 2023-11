Theiss, Linda Kay



Linda Theiss, 82, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away November 9, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband John Theiss and parents Harold and Edna Mae Phelps. She is survived by her son John (Renae) Theiss, daughter Vicki Theiss, granddaughter Rhianne Theiss, and many family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle on December 2, 2023 at 6:00pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com