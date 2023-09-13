Thein, Judith K. "Judy"



Thein, Judith K. "Judy", age 79 of Dayton passed away Saturday September 19, 2023. Judith is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Rosie Tobe. She is survived by her husband, Jack; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Suzy), Jim (Karen) Thein; a sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Henry) Thein; a brother, Jerome Tobe; three grandchildren, Jennifer Thein (Jordan) North, Jandie (Trey) Steel, Jamie (Chris) Compton and several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday September 14 from 10:00-12:00 at the Westbrock funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Private graveside services at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or American Cancer Society.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc

1712 Wayne Ave

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com