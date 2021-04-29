THATCHER, Donald

THATCHER, Sr., Donald



Age 70, passed away on April 19th, 2021. Donald Thatcher, Sr., was a devoted husband to his (late) wife Bridget. He was born to his (late) father Paul and (survived by) his mother Dolly. He is survived by his daughter Penny and son Donald Jr., four brothers, Paul (Sara), Victor (Jodi), Kenny (Laura), Dennis



(Angie), and his cousin Lonnie (Connie). He was a loving grandfather to Samantha (Tyrone), Whitney (Ryan), Christina and Jacob, and his good longtime friends Charlie and Stanley. He is also survived by his 9 great-grandchildren. Don loved his wife and longed to be with her from the moment she left us. He would write her beautiful heartfelt poems from the



moment they met until his passing. He adored chickens and fixing lawnmowers. He will be remembered fondly not only by his family but so many people of the community that called him a dear friend.

