TEST, Jack R. Jack R. Test, 92, of Xenia, passed away on October 4, 2020, in Xenia. Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020, from 1 pm to 3 pm at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Inurnment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens at a later date as a private family service. Jack was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Harriet (Fink) and Paul Test on August 3, 1928. He married the love of his life, Marion Schmeelk, on November 10, 1951, at Hope Lutheran Church in Dayton, OH. He was a navy veteran. He worked as a machinist for NCR and GM from which he retired. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #49 in Xenia. He was known to many as someone who could never sit still for too long, he devoted his life to being a farmer and took great pride in caring for and maintaining his farm. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Test. Jack is survived by his loving wife of nearly 69 years, Marion; children, Sherry (Tim) Donley of Florida, Gary (Amy) Test of Jamestown, OH, Don Test of Xenia, OH, Todd Test of Florida & Dale Test of Cedarville, OH; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Jasper Township Fire Department at 3121 Jasper Road, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

