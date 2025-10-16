Witten, Terry



Terry Witten, 70, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2025, just one day before his 71st birthday, in his home. He was born in Springfield on October 14, 1954, son of the late Gustel "Gus" and Mary Margaret (Green) Witten. Terry enjoyed growing up and working on the family farm. In recent years, he enjoyed gardening and collecting guns. He was a member of Springfield Enterprise Baptist Church. Survivors include his niece and her husband, Kerry and James Londergan and their children, Kennedy and Terry's little buddy, Jameson; cousin, Adenna (Richard) Zeh; and dear friends, Glen Grim, Dave Hall, and Mary Shull and her children, JC and Jenna. A very special thank you to Glen, Dave, Mary, Jenna, Karly, and Cherish Hospice for all their help and support during the last several months. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday in Vernon Asbury Cemetery with Pastor Garry Grim officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



