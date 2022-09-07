TERRY, O. Louise

TERRY (Willis), O. Louise



Age 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Cypress Pointe in Englewood, Ohio. She was born July 7, 1931, in Leona Mines, Lee, Virginia. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Dayton. She retired from Elder-Beerman. She enjoyed volunteering for 38 years (20,000 hrs) at Grandview/Southview hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, R. Hayes Terry, parents: Henry and Estelle (Capps) Willis, brother: Bufford and a grandson MarkTerry. She is survived by her children and their spouses Gary (Paula) Terry of Englewood, Denise Terry of Trotwood, and Denny (Lisa) Terry of Washington Twp., five grandchildren: Rebecca (Regan) Blackett of Utah, Ramius (Anna) of Maryland, Nathan (Katrina) of Bethel Twp., Stephanie (David) Baker of Cincinnati and Alicia Quinn of Eaton plus 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Special mention of: Jean Simerly, Joyce Williams, Tammy Williams, and Pauline Kojola. The family would like to express a special thank you to the caring staff at Cypress Pointe and Hospice of Dayton. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood. Visitation will be held 10:00am to 12:00pm with a funeral service following at 12:00 pm with Pastor Donnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 142 Olive Rd., Dayton, OH 45417 or Hospice of Dayton.

