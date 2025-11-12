Terry Keith

Keith, Terry Jean



Terry Jean Keith was born October 28, 1955 in Hamilton, OH. She passed away on November 6, 2025 at the age of 70. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 4314 Tylersville Rd. West Chester, OH. Interment will take place on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 11am at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, Ohio.



