Terry Hauger

Hauger, Terry Lee



Terry Lee (Eaton) Love Hauger was born February 25, 1944, in Dayton, OH to John Clifton Eaton and Mary Catherine (Pitts) Eaton. She passed away on March 8, 2026.



Terry graduated from Northridge High School, Dayton OH in 1962. She graduated from Miami-Jacobs College of Business in 1964 where she was a member and Secretary of the Alpha Iota International Honorary Business Sorority.



Terry had a varied career including administrative assistant, bookkeeper, office manager. She was the owner and manager of The County Seat Hotel and Restaurant in Lebanon IN from 1976 to 1984. She ended her business career as a marketing assistant at Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis IN.



Terry was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 79, Zionsville IN. She was also a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and The Red River Museum, Clay City Kentucky.



In 1969 Terry married Jack A. Love of Pittsboro, IN. Jack preceded her in death in 2012. They had one daughter, Alana M. (Love) Rottler (Mark) of Springfield, MO who survives.



Terry married Robert L. (Bob) Hauger December 10, 1988. Bob preceded her in death in 2015.



Terry is also survived by the Bob Hauger family: Gregory L. Hauger (Elizabeth), Princeton IN, Steven H. Hauger, Nashville IN, John C. Hauger (Twila) of Bruceville, IN and Sandy L. King (James Harris) of Indianapolis IN; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren all of whom Terry shared a family love and dedication to for over 35 years. She was affectionately called "Grandma Terry" by the Bob Hauger clan.



Terry is also survived by several of her loving Eaton family cousins with whom she had a lifelong relationship; Marcia K. (J. Thomas) Hartman, Kettering OH; Barbara E. (Jerry) Gunder, West Alexandria OH, Beverly (DeWitt) Requarth, Spring City TN, Dan (Cathy) Dever, Bellefontaine, OH and Karen Dever, Cary NC. In addition to her cousins, Terry is survived by her brother John E. Eaton Huber Heights, OH and sister A. DeMarice Moody, Indianapolis, IN.



A private interment will be conducted by the family at a later date.



As Terry requested, a celebration of life will be conducted by her family on March 29, at the Zionsville American Legion Post 79, 9950 E. 600 S., Zionsville, IN 46077. Terry's daughter Alana and members of the Bob Hauger family will receive guests from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Following the reception, a memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM. After the memorial service, a celebration of life will continue with food and fellowship. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Zionsville Chapel.



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