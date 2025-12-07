Terrence Gray

Photo of Terrence Gray

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Terrence Gray
Obituaries
8 hours ago
X

Gray, Terrence

GRAY, Terrence Anthony, age 38, of Fairborn. Terrence was a Security Specialist for Speedway Corp. He was a 2006 graduate of Wayne High School and a 2011 graduate of Bowling Green University. Terrence was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his sister April. Terrence is survived by his parents, William & Jerrydine Gray; aunts, uncles, and cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, December 12, 2025 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Bishop Edwin Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM Friday until service time

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Henry Baranak Sr.
2
Brenda Bobo
3
William Burgmeier
4
Tamberly Burtch
5
Hazel Blackburn