Terrell, Hazel

Hazel Wright Terrell, age 96, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, June 1, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116 Hanover Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

